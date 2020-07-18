All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 24712 234th Way Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
24712 234th Way Southeast
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

24712 234th Way Southeast

24712 234th Way Southeast · (425) 287-6889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24712 234th Way Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Belmont Woods! Newly remodeled kitchen. Great room upstairs perfect for media, play or games. This is a great opportunity to live in this desirable neighborhood!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have any available units?
24712 234th Way Southeast has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24712 234th Way Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
24712 234th Way Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24712 234th Way Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 24712 234th Way Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast offer parking?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have a pool?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have accessible units?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24712 234th Way Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 24712 234th Way Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24712 234th Way Southeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymsMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity