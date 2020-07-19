All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 23010 SE 267th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
23010 SE 267th Pl.
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

23010 SE 267th Pl.

23010 Southeast 267th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23010 Southeast 267th Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous 3-Bedroom House in Great Neighborhood in Maple Valley!! - Get away from it all in your own backyard! Beautiful 1/4 acre lot has terraced backyard with 4 decks and garden paths that overlook a private, wooded area (Fernwood Park). Elegant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with extensive stone work and beautiful upgrades include: large 2-car attached garage, laminate flooring, gas range, solid oak stairs, gas fireplace with granite tile and ceiling fan. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5306451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have any available units?
23010 SE 267th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have?
Some of 23010 SE 267th Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23010 SE 267th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
23010 SE 267th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23010 SE 267th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23010 SE 267th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 23010 SE 267th Pl. offers parking.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23010 SE 267th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have a pool?
No, 23010 SE 267th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 23010 SE 267th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23010 SE 267th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23010 SE 267th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23010 SE 267th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymsMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College