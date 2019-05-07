1313 Colchester Dr. SE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Puget Sound Views from Large 2 PLUS Bedroom - Spectacular view and great location minutes from Manchester and Southworth Ferry Terminal for an easy commute Fauntleroy, Seattle. Listed as a two bedroom but has a bonus area that can be a 3 bedroom or office! Features include a beautifully updated kitchen with new granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and plank laminate flooring. Both bedrooms and the full bath are on the main level; the master offers a private .75 bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs boasts the large family room with wood burning stove, bonus room, a workbench and laundry room with tons of storage. Attached 2 car garage and RV Parking. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill. Pets possible with approval and additional security deposit.



