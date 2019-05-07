All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 1313 Colchester Dr. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, WA
/
1313 Colchester Dr. SE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

1313 Colchester Dr. SE

1313 Colchester Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1313 Colchester Drive Southeast, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Puget Sound Views from Large 2 PLUS Bedroom - Spectacular view and great location minutes from Manchester and Southworth Ferry Terminal for an easy commute Fauntleroy, Seattle. Listed as a two bedroom but has a bonus area that can be a 3 bedroom or office! Features include a beautifully updated kitchen with new granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and plank laminate flooring. Both bedrooms and the full bath are on the main level; the master offers a private .75 bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs boasts the large family room with wood burning stove, bonus room, a workbench and laundry room with tons of storage. Attached 2 car garage and RV Parking. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill. Pets possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Follow this link to tour the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/858997?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE4834114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have any available units?
1313 Colchester Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
What amenities does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have?
Some of 1313 Colchester Dr. SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Colchester Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Colchester Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Colchester Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Colchester Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Colchester Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAWauna, WA
Burien, WAGig Harbor, WAPoulsbo, WAWhite Center, WAArtondale, WASeaTac, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WADes Moines, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College