Maltby, WA
/
22214 104th Avenue Southeast
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:51 AM
22214 104th Avenue Southeast
22214 104th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
22214 104th Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA 98296
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo located close to transit center, 167, I 5 and Hwy 18.Fully furnished, washer/dryer,gas fireplace,l/r with slider opening to covered patio facing a greenbelt. Covered assigned parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
22214 104th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maltby, WA
.
What amenities does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 22214 104th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22214 104th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
22214 104th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22214 104th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maltby
.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22214 104th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 22214 104th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
