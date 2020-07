Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill bike storage internet access online portal accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking

Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall. The apartment home interiors come in both upgraded and classic styles, offering a choice in the perfect home that suits your must haves.