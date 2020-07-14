Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill package receiving

Welcome to Orchard Ridge Apartments, an inviting rental community where you will find the most charming and comfortable apartments in Lynnwood, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, spacious homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Pets allowed!



Location near everything you want. Found right off 164th St SW, with quick access to Highway 99 and I-55, our community is the perfect starting point for your daily adventures. Whether they involve shopping with friends or going to work, our unbeatable address brings you closer to your destinations. Merely 10 minutes away, you can explore Edmond Community College, Alderwood Mall, Meadowdale Beach Park, Lynnwood Recreation Center, Lynndale Park Picnic Shelter, and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Even better, just 20 minutes away, you will find Downtown Seattle’s beautiful entertainment scene.



Amenities answering your needs. Every time you come home you will be greeted by many opport