Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Orchard Ridge

3805 164th St SW · (619) 916-4693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit H-102 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-204 · Avail. now

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit G-201 · Avail. now

$2,314

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
package receiving
Welcome to Orchard Ridge Apartments, an inviting rental community where you will find the most charming and comfortable apartments in Lynnwood, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, spacious homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Pets allowed!

Location near everything you want. Found right off 164th St SW, with quick access to Highway 99 and I-55, our community is the perfect starting point for your daily adventures. Whether they involve shopping with friends or going to work, our unbeatable address brings you closer to your destinations. Merely 10 minutes away, you can explore Edmond Community College, Alderwood Mall, Meadowdale Beach Park, Lynnwood Recreation Center, Lynndale Park Picnic Shelter, and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Even better, just 20 minutes away, you will find Downtown Seattle’s beautiful entertainment scene.

Amenities answering your needs. Every time you come home you will be greeted by many opport

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 each pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/mo
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: All uncovered parking spaces are on a first-come, first served basis, Carport: $45/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Orchard Ridge have any available units?
Orchard Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orchard Ridge have?
Some of Orchard Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Ridge offers parking.
Does Orchard Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Orchard Ridge has a pool.
Does Orchard Ridge have accessible units?
No, Orchard Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchard Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Orchard Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

