Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill package receiving

The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood. Enjoy a beautiful setting and convenient location, close to I-5, I-405 and the Bothell-Everett Highway. With quick access to Seattle, Everett, Redmond, and Kirkland, the property is close to everywhere you want to be.



Our spacious one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature private patios or balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and walk-in closets. As a resident, you'll enjoy the condo-like features of these updated homes, including quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful homes in an ideal location, make The Meadows at Martha Lake the perfect place to call home.