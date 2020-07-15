All apartments in Lynnwood
Meadows at Martha Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Meadows at Martha Lake

16202 Meadow Rd · (425) 549-9718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-B304 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows at Martha Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
package receiving
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood. Enjoy a beautiful setting and convenient location, close to I-5, I-405 and the Bothell-Everett Highway. With quick access to Seattle, Everett, Redmond, and Kirkland, the property is close to everywhere you want to be.

Our spacious one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature private patios or balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and walk-in closets. As a resident, you'll enjoy the condo-like features of these updated homes, including quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful homes in an ideal location, make The Meadows at Martha Lake the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows at Martha Lake have any available units?
Meadows at Martha Lake has 2 units available starting at $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadows at Martha Lake have?
Some of Meadows at Martha Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows at Martha Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows at Martha Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows at Martha Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows at Martha Lake is pet friendly.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake offer parking?
Yes, Meadows at Martha Lake offers parking.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadows at Martha Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake have a pool?
No, Meadows at Martha Lake does not have a pool.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake have accessible units?
No, Meadows at Martha Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadows at Martha Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Meadows at Martha Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, Meadows at Martha Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
