Collins Junction

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 Application Fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit $200 Refundable $300 non refundable. Up to one's month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details. 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Carport $40/month & Open Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.