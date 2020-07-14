All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like Collins Junction.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
Collins Junction
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

Collins Junction

4727 200th St SW · (425) 385-0193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We have apartments ready to move in, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 239 Landers R (2 bed 1.5 bath) Fully Furnished and renovated apartment on the 2nd floor @ $2200 per Month of 975 square feet. 2. Unit 160 Landers-Renovated (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1699 per Month of 900 square feet. 3. Unit 220 Collins TH-R (2 bed 1.5 Bath)- Renovated on the 2nd Floor @1799 per Month of 1150 square Feet 4. Unit 213 Hunters (3 Bed 1.75 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @ $1899 per Month of 1300 square feet. We also have apartments available to move in by 15th July 2020, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 203 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet 2. Unit 148 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 3. Unit 174 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 4. Unit 208 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 6. Unit 235 Collins TH - R (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1875 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 7.Unit 102 Collier - R (1 bed 1 Bath) on the 1st Floor @1424.00 per Month of 600 square Feet. 8.Unit 266 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-123 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit D-129 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-274 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit K-253 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit H-266 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collins Junction.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Collins Junction, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 Application Fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit $200 Refundable $300 non refundable. Up to one's month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details. 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Carport $40/month & Open Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collins Junction have any available units?
Collins Junction has 8 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Collins Junction have?
Some of Collins Junction's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collins Junction currently offering any rent specials?
Collins Junction is offering the following rent specials: We have apartments ready to move in, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 239 Landers R (2 bed 1.5 bath) Fully Furnished and renovated apartment on the 2nd floor @ $2200 per Month of 975 square feet. 2. Unit 160 Landers-Renovated (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1699 per Month of 900 square feet. 3. Unit 220 Collins TH-R (2 bed 1.5 Bath)- Renovated on the 2nd Floor @1799 per Month of 1150 square Feet 4. Unit 213 Hunters (3 Bed 1.75 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @ $1899 per Month of 1300 square feet. We also have apartments available to move in by 15th July 2020, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 203 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet 2. Unit 148 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 3. Unit 174 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 4. Unit 208 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 6. Unit 235 Collins TH - R (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1875 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 7.Unit 102 Collier - R (1 bed 1 Bath) on the 1st Floor @1424.00 per Month of 600 square Feet. 8.Unit 266 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet
Is Collins Junction pet-friendly?
Yes, Collins Junction is pet friendly.
Does Collins Junction offer parking?
Yes, Collins Junction offers parking.
Does Collins Junction have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Collins Junction offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Collins Junction have a pool?
Yes, Collins Junction has a pool.
Does Collins Junction have accessible units?
No, Collins Junction does not have accessible units.
Does Collins Junction have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collins Junction has units with dishwashers.
Does Collins Junction have units with air conditioning?
No, Collins Junction does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Collins Junction?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity