Collins Junction is offering the following rent specials: We have apartments ready to move in, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 239 Landers R (2 bed 1.5 bath) Fully Furnished and renovated apartment on the 2nd floor @ $2200 per Month of 975 square feet. 2. Unit 160 Landers-Renovated (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1699 per Month of 900 square feet. 3. Unit 220 Collins TH-R (2 bed 1.5 Bath)- Renovated on the 2nd Floor @1799 per Month of 1150 square Feet 4. Unit 213 Hunters (3 Bed 1.75 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @ $1899 per Month of 1300 square feet. We also have apartments available to move in by 15th July 2020, please see the following options below: 1. Unit 203 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet 2. Unit 148 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 3. Unit 174 Landers (2 bed 1.5 bath) on the 1st floor @ $1675 per Month of 975 square feet 4. Unit 208 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 6. Unit 235 Collins TH - R (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1875 per Month of 1150 square Feet. 7.Unit 102 Collier - R (1 bed 1 Bath) on the 1st Floor @1424.00 per Month of 600 square Feet. 8.Unit 266 Collins TH (2 bed 1.5 Bath) on the 2nd Floor @1750 per Month of 1150 square Feet