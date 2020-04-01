All apartments in Lynnwood
6319 194th St. SW - 103
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:38 PM

6319 194th St. SW - 103

6319 194th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

6319 194th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Downtown Lynnwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 1,860 sq ft Townhouse has high ceilings with large windows to make every room light and bright. It has a bright open living space with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, fireplace, master suite w/private bath & walk in closet, air conditioning and 2 car garage. Excellent location in a residential neighborhood near parks yet only two blocks to grocery stores, coffee shops and eateries. Great commuting options with easy access to Hwy 99, I-5, and one block to buses - including the Blue Swift Line!
Property Address:
6319 194th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98036

Offered By:
Salal Townhomes LLC. (425) 405-5955 Salal@tmb-Homes.com

Features:
1860 sq ft.
Great Room Concept
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 1/2
1860 Square Feet
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Air Conditioning

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,475
Application Fee: $20 per applicant 18+ or older
Security Deposit: $3,450 NO LAST MONTH RENT COLLECTED
Pet Deposit: non refundable fee of $500

Pet Policy:
Case by Case basis
Additional $25 per month per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have any available units?
6319 194th St. SW - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have?
Some of 6319 194th St. SW - 103's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 194th St. SW - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
6319 194th St. SW - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 194th St. SW - 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 is pet friendly.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 offer parking?
Yes, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 offers parking.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have a pool?
No, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have accessible units?
No, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 194th St. SW - 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6319 194th St. SW - 103 has units with air conditioning.
