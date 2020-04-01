6319 194th St. SW - 103

Amenities
BRAND NEW 1,860 sq ft Townhouse has high ceilings with large windows to make every room light and bright. It has a bright open living space with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, fireplace, master suite w/private bath & walk in closet, air conditioning and 2 car garage. Excellent location in a residential neighborhood near parks yet only two blocks to grocery stores, coffee shops and eateries. Great commuting options with easy access to Hwy 99, I-5, and one block to buses - including the Blue Swift Line!
Property Address:
6319 194th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98036
Offered By:
Salal Townhomes LLC. (425) 405-5955 Salal@tmb-Homes.com
Features:
1860 sq ft.
Great Room Concept
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 1/2
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Air Conditioning
Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,475
Application Fee: $20 per applicant 18+ or older
Security Deposit: $3,450 NO LAST MONTH RENT COLLECTED
Pet Deposit: non refundable fee of $500
Pet Policy:
Case by Case basis
Additional $25 per month per pet