6319 194th St. SW - 103

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW 1,860 sq ft Townhouse has high ceilings with large windows to make every room light and bright. It has a bright open living space with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, fireplace, master suite w/private bath & walk in closet, air conditioning and 2 car garage. Excellent location in a residential neighborhood near parks yet only two blocks to grocery stores, coffee shops and eateries. Great commuting options with easy access to Hwy 99, I-5, and one block to buses - including the Blue Swift Line!

Property Address:

6319 194th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98036



Offered By:

Salal Townhomes LLC. (425) 405-5955 Salal@tmb-Homes.com



Features:

1860 sq ft.

Great Room Concept

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 1/2

1860 Square Feet

2 Car Garage

Washer and Dryer

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Air Conditioning



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,475

Application Fee: $20 per applicant 18+ or older

Security Deposit: $3,450 NO LAST MONTH RENT COLLECTED

Pet Deposit: non refundable fee of $500



Pet Policy:

Case by Case basis

Additional $25 per month per pet