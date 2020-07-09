All apartments in Lynnwood
20409 68th Ave West

20409 68th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

20409 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Move In Special
$99 Security Deposit 
With Approved Credit
Offer extended till 4-15-2020

107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015
Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington. Our beautiful community is ideally situated in Lynnwood, Washington in Snohomish County, just off the Pacific Highway near I-5. With easy access to local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment venues, let Heather Ridge be your pathway to fun and excitement in Lynnwood. At Heather Ridge, we've anticipated your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were thoughtfully designed with you in mind. With Heather Ridge's alternate floor plans to choose from, you'll surely find an apartment that embraces your household's needs. Our great apartment amenities include fully-equipped contemporary kitchens, abundant storage, wall-to-wall carpet, and so much more! At Heather Ridge, we offer residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Great apartment home living doesn't stop when you exit your front door. That's why we've crafted our beautiful pet-friendly community to enhance your busy lifestyle. Heather Ridge proudly features beautifully manicured landscapes, and a shimmering swimming pool, to ensure that choice amenities are available to our residents. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is unparalleled. Reach out to schedule a personal tour and open the door to an exciting standard of apartment living. To contact us directly please email at heatherridge.assistant@gmail.com or call 425-775-3325

1 Bedroom 1 bathroom

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20409 68th Ave West have any available units?
20409 68th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 20409 68th Ave West have?
Some of 20409 68th Ave West's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20409 68th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
20409 68th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20409 68th Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 20409 68th Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 20409 68th Ave West offer parking?
No, 20409 68th Ave West does not offer parking.
Does 20409 68th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20409 68th Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20409 68th Ave West have a pool?
Yes, 20409 68th Ave West has a pool.
Does 20409 68th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 20409 68th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 20409 68th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 20409 68th Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20409 68th Ave West have units with air conditioning?
No, 20409 68th Ave West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
