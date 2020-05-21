19116 48th Ave W.

19116 48th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Lynn Crest
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location in Lynnwood. Large lot with a unique rambler! House features 2 bedrooms with a bonus room and a full bathroom. Large 2 car garage and big backyard. Close to everything... including the soon to be Light Rail. This won't last!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
