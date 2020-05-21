19116 48th Ave W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location in Lynnwood. Large lot with a unique rambler! House features 2 bedrooms with a bonus room and a full bathroom. Large 2 car garage and big backyard. Close to everything... including the soon to be Light Rail. This won't last!