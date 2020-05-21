All apartments in Lynnwood
19116 48th Ave W.
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

19116 48th Ave W

19116 48th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

19116 48th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Lynn Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location in Lynnwood. Large lot with a unique rambler! House features 2 bedrooms with a bonus room and a full bathroom. Large 2 car garage and big backyard. Close to everything... including the soon to be Light Rail. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19116 48th Ave W have any available units?
19116 48th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 19116 48th Ave W have?
Some of 19116 48th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19116 48th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
19116 48th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19116 48th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19116 48th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 19116 48th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 19116 48th Ave W offers parking.
Does 19116 48th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19116 48th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19116 48th Ave W have a pool?
No, 19116 48th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 19116 48th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 19116 48th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 19116 48th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19116 48th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 19116 48th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19116 48th Ave W has units with air conditioning.

