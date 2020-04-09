Amenities

25999 NW Circle Drive Available 05/16/20 3 bedroom home in Edgewater Estates! - Large 3 bedroom split-level in Edgewater Estates. Upstairs features living, dining, kitchen, 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Downstairs extra large bonus room, laundry and second full bathroom. 2-car garage. Large fenced backyard. Access to gated community beach & picnic area, community playground, tennis courts and basketball courts Available May 15. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com



