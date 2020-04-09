All apartments in Lofall
25999 NW Circle Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

25999 NW Circle Drive

25999 Northwest Circle Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25999 Northwest Circle Drive South, Lofall, WA 98370

garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
25999 NW Circle Drive Available 05/16/20 3 bedroom home in Edgewater Estates! - Large 3 bedroom split-level in Edgewater Estates. Upstairs features living, dining, kitchen, 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Downstairs extra large bonus room, laundry and second full bathroom. 2-car garage. Large fenced backyard. Access to gated community beach & picnic area, community playground, tennis courts and basketball courts Available May 15. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE4394162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have any available units?
25999 NW Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lofall, WA.
What amenities does 25999 NW Circle Drive have?
Some of 25999 NW Circle Drive's amenities include garage, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25999 NW Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25999 NW Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25999 NW Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lofall.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25999 NW Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25999 NW Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25999 NW Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
