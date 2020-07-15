Legacy Villas Phase 1

Lease Length: 1-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $25 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet