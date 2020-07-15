All apartments in Liberty Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Legacy Villas Phase 1

21900 East Country Vista Drive · (509) 207-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Liberty Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BUILDING A-A201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Villas Phase 1.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $25 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have any available units?
Legacy Villas Phase 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have?
Some of Legacy Villas Phase 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Villas Phase 1 currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Villas Phase 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Villas Phase 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 is pet friendly.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 offer parking?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 offers parking.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have a pool?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 has a pool.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 has accessible units.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy Villas Phase 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy Villas Phase 1 has units with air conditioning.
