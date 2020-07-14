All apartments in Lakewood
Stonegate

7119 62nd Ave W · (253) 649-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6215A · Avail. Jul 20

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegate.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 10, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $56 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: 20 lb pet limit
Dogs
fee: $400
restrictions: 20 lb weight limit
Cats
fee: $400
restrictions: 20lb pet restriction
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonegate have any available units?
Stonegate has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate have?
Some of Stonegate's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegate is pet friendly.
Does Stonegate offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate offers parking.
Does Stonegate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonegate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate have a pool?
Yes, Stonegate has a pool.
Does Stonegate have accessible units?
Yes, Stonegate has accessible units.
Does Stonegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate has units with dishwashers.
