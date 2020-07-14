Citizen and Oake

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed carport cc payments e-payments hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Run to the place that calls you - serenely embraced by trees and natural wetland, Citizen & Oake is a peaceful retreat for you to call home. Gather together with loved ones and friends while you grill a savory meal, celebrate good times in the community clubhouse, dive deep in the glistening pool and stay energized in the fitness center. Need a moment? Relaxation is yours after a long day. Get some space in your newly renovated home with vaulted ceilings and charming chef-worthy kitchen. Listen closely while you sit out on your spacious patio on a warm summer evening and you'll likely hear the echoes of joyous celebration. Look, and you will see the exuberance of activity as citizens make memories at the nearby Lakewood Town Center, restaurants, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Oakbrook and Meadow Park golf courses, theaters, Lakewood YMCA, freeways, dog ...