Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Citizen and Oake

5406 82nd St SW · (253) 201-1025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit F303 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit H101 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D207 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit J301 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citizen and Oake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Run to the place that calls you - serenely embraced by trees and natural wetland, Citizen & Oake is a peaceful retreat for you to call home. Gather together with loved ones and friends while you grill a savory meal, celebrate good times in the community clubhouse, dive deep in the glistening pool and stay energized in the fitness center. Need a moment? Relaxation is yours after a long day. Get some space in your newly renovated home with vaulted ceilings and charming chef-worthy kitchen. Listen closely while you sit out on your spacious patio on a warm summer evening and you'll likely hear the echoes of joyous celebration. Look, and you will see the exuberance of activity as citizens make memories at the nearby Lakewood Town Center, restaurants, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Oakbrook and Meadow Park golf courses, theaters, Lakewood YMCA, freeways, dog ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Garage or covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citizen and Oake have any available units?
Citizen and Oake has 6 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Citizen and Oake have?
Some of Citizen and Oake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citizen and Oake currently offering any rent specials?
Citizen and Oake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citizen and Oake pet-friendly?
Yes, Citizen and Oake is pet friendly.
Does Citizen and Oake offer parking?
Yes, Citizen and Oake offers parking.
Does Citizen and Oake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citizen and Oake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citizen and Oake have a pool?
Yes, Citizen and Oake has a pool.
Does Citizen and Oake have accessible units?
No, Citizen and Oake does not have accessible units.
Does Citizen and Oake have units with dishwashers?
No, Citizen and Oake does not have units with dishwashers.
