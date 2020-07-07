All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142

8911 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8911 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous three bedroom two & 1/2 bathroom townhomes in the heart of Lakewood within 1 mile of Lakewood Towne Center and very close to JBLM!
- 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms at 1,420 and 1,450 square feet, from $1875.00 to $1895.00 respectively. Residents pay all of their utilities: garbage/recycling, water, power, and sewage. A security deposit of only $1200.00 + $300 non refundable cleaning fee . We also require last month's rent with deposit. The screening fee is $15.00 per adult renter.

- Tall 9' ceilings in the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.
- All appliances are provided including full-size, front-loading washers & dryers.
- Attached garage.
- True granite counter tops.
- Large picture windows.
- Pets 20 lbs. or under that come from non-aggressive breeds are allowed with a partially-refundable $700.00 deposit and $50.00 pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have any available units?
8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have?
Some of 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 is pet friendly.
Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 offer parking?
Yes, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 offers parking.
Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have a pool?
No, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 does not have a pool.
Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have accessible units?
No, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142 has units with dishwashers.

