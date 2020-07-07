8911 Gravelly Lake Dr SW - 142

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous three bedroom two & 1/2 bathroom townhomes in the heart of Lakewood within 1 mile of Lakewood Towne Center and very close to JBLM!

- 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms at 1,420 and 1,450 square feet, from $1875.00 to $1895.00 respectively. Residents pay all of their utilities: garbage/recycling, water, power, and sewage. A security deposit of only $1200.00 + $300 non refundable cleaning fee . We also require last month's rent with deposit. The screening fee is $15.00 per adult renter.



- Tall 9' ceilings in the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.

- All appliances are provided including full-size, front-loading washers & dryers.

- Attached garage.

- True granite counter tops.

- Large picture windows.

- Pets 20 lbs. or under that come from non-aggressive breeds are allowed with a partially-refundable $700.00 deposit and $50.00 pet rent.