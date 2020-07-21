8810-106th St Ct SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

- Newly remodeled- Freshly painted throughout with new flooring! Meticulously maintained Tri-level sitting on a picturesque lot. Quiet street. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, full height backsplash, vaulted ceiling in kit w/skylight. Stainless appl, microwave. Bay window in liv rm with wood burning FP. Private back yd, RV parking on the side. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, two full baths up with granite, one-half bath down. Gas heat, heat pump for cool air in summer. Sunny patio. $1,895/dep, $50pp Sorry No Pets Allowed!!

Ms. Tanisha White

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112086)