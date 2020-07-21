All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8810-106th St Ct SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8810-106th St Ct SW
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

8810-106th St Ct SW

8810 106th Street Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Central Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8810 106th Street Court Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
- Newly remodeled- Freshly painted throughout with new flooring! Meticulously maintained Tri-level sitting on a picturesque lot. Quiet street. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, full height backsplash, vaulted ceiling in kit w/skylight. Stainless appl, microwave. Bay window in liv rm with wood burning FP. Private back yd, RV parking on the side. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, two full baths up with granite, one-half bath down. Gas heat, heat pump for cool air in summer. Sunny patio. $1,895/dep, $50pp Sorry No Pets Allowed!!
Site Manager
Ms. Tanisha White
253-241-4003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810-106th St Ct SW have any available units?
8810-106th St Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810-106th St Ct SW have?
Some of 8810-106th St Ct SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810-106th St Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
8810-106th St Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810-106th St Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 8810-106th St Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8810-106th St Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 8810-106th St Ct SW offers parking.
Does 8810-106th St Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810-106th St Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810-106th St Ct SW have a pool?
No, 8810-106th St Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 8810-106th St Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 8810-106th St Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8810-106th St Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810-106th St Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College