8810-106th St Ct SW

Amenities
- Newly remodeled- Freshly painted throughout with new flooring! Meticulously maintained Tri-level sitting on a picturesque lot. Quiet street. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, full height backsplash, vaulted ceiling in kit w/skylight. Stainless appl, microwave. Bay window in liv rm with wood burning FP. Private back yd, RV parking on the side. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, two full baths up with granite, one-half bath down. Gas heat, heat pump for cool air in summer. Sunny patio. $1,895/dep, $50pp Sorry No Pets Allowed!!
Site Manager
Ms. Tanisha White
253-241-4003
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5112086)