Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

8804 Forest Rd., SW

8804 Forest Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Forest Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath, house for rent near JBLM! - Property Id: 45911

Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home, spacious kitchen, laundry hook-ups, fenced yard, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Camp Murray. Walking distance to parks and lake.
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/45911p
Property Id 45911

(RLNE5158828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have any available units?
8804 Forest Rd., SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have?
Some of 8804 Forest Rd., SW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Forest Rd., SW currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Forest Rd., SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Forest Rd., SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 Forest Rd., SW is pet friendly.
Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW offer parking?
No, 8804 Forest Rd., SW does not offer parking.
Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Forest Rd., SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have a pool?
No, 8804 Forest Rd., SW does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have accessible units?
No, 8804 Forest Rd., SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Forest Rd., SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 Forest Rd., SW does not have units with dishwashers.
