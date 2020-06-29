8804 Forest Rd., SW

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath, house for rent near JBLM! - Property Id: 45911
Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home, spacious kitchen, laundry hook-ups, fenced yard, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Camp Murray. Walking distance to parks and lake.
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/45911p
