Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:45 AM

8727 59th Ave Ct SW

8727 59th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8727 59th Avenue Court Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Crystal Oaks Gated Community

This home features 3 bedrooms / 2 Full Baths, Approximately 1,654 square feet.

Kitchen is equipped with all appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven and Microwave. Home also has Air Conditioning.

Spacious entry way with bedroom adjacent to the living room which can also be used as an office/den.

Washer / Dryer included in separate laundry room that connects to the 2 Car Garage. Owner not responsible for maintenance of washer / dryer.

Back yard is completely fenced and has a lovely patio area great for entertaining. Very well landscaped.

Security System, Lawn Sprinkler System. HOA dues are paid by Owner. HOA maintains front yard to include mowing and beds. HOA mows back yard; however, tenant is responsible for beds etc in back yard.

Rent: $2,395.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small (under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken Pets Negotiable with approval of owner
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Lease Terms: 12 months

**** Fireplace in living room is not operational.

To Schedule of Viewing contact Leslie@soundviewpm.com or 253-514-6520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have any available units?
8727 59th Ave Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have?
Some of 8727 59th Ave Ct SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8727 59th Ave Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
8727 59th Ave Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 59th Ave Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW offers parking.
Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have a pool?
No, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 59th Ave Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8727 59th Ave Ct SW has units with dishwashers.

