8727 59th Ave Ct SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Located in Crystal Oaks Gated Community



This home features 3 bedrooms / 2 Full Baths, Approximately 1,654 square feet.



Kitchen is equipped with all appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven and Microwave. Home also has Air Conditioning.



Spacious entry way with bedroom adjacent to the living room which can also be used as an office/den.



Washer / Dryer included in separate laundry room that connects to the 2 Car Garage. Owner not responsible for maintenance of washer / dryer.



Back yard is completely fenced and has a lovely patio area great for entertaining. Very well landscaped.



Security System, Lawn Sprinkler System. HOA dues are paid by Owner. HOA maintains front yard to include mowing and beds. HOA mows back yard; however, tenant is responsible for beds etc in back yard.



Rent: $2,395.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,395.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small (under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken Pets Negotiable with approval of owner

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Lease Terms: 12 months



**** Fireplace in living room is not operational.



To Schedule of Viewing contact Leslie@soundviewpm.com or 253-514-6520