Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8616 Meadow Road SW

8616 Meadow Road Southwest · (206) 621-9840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8616 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8616 Meadow Road SW · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light. Slider off dining area opens to a fenced back yard and deck. Both bedrooms are spacious, and the hallway closet has plenty of space for added storage. The 1-car garage also includes washer/dryer hook-ups. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rental. Terms: 12-month lease; $1,300 deposit; No smoking; No pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Christina at (360) 349-9075 or by e-mail at ChristinaA@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

COVID-19 SHOWING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN PLACE

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Meadow Road SW have any available units?
8616 Meadow Road SW has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Meadow Road SW have?
Some of 8616 Meadow Road SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Meadow Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Meadow Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Meadow Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 8616 Meadow Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8616 Meadow Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Meadow Road SW offers parking.
Does 8616 Meadow Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Meadow Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Meadow Road SW have a pool?
No, 8616 Meadow Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 8616 Meadow Road SW have accessible units?
No, 8616 Meadow Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Meadow Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 Meadow Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
