8616 Meadow Road SW

Amenities
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light. Slider off dining area opens to a fenced back yard and deck. Both bedrooms are spacious, and the hallway closet has plenty of space for added storage. The 1-car garage also includes washer/dryer hook-ups. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rental. Terms: 12-month lease; $1,300 deposit; No smoking; No pets.
For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Christina at (360) 349-9075 or by e-mail at ChristinaA@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.
COVID-19 SHOWING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN PLACE
PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5881241)