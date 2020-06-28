All apartments in Lakewood
8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest

8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Lakewood! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Tons of natural light through out! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have any available units?
8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 Nixon Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
