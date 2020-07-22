8605 Meadow Road South West

Amenities

Situated in an excellent location-close to lakes, bases, shopping & highways, This duplex features 3 bedrooms/2 baths/master with private bath and 2 car garage on each side. Large living room, dining area and open kitchen w/ eating area. Extra large yard & side yard perfect for enjoying the sun that is finally here! Also, a Sprinkler system to help manage the yard! Available NOW! Rent $1750.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032