All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8605 Meadow Road South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8605 Meadow Road South West
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

8605 Meadow Road South West

8605 Meadow Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8605 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in an excellent location-close to lakes, bases, shopping & highways, This duplex features 3 bedrooms/2 baths/master with private bath and 2 car garage on each side. Large living room, dining area and open kitchen w/ eating area. Extra large yard & side yard perfect for enjoying the sun that is finally here! Also, a Sprinkler system to help manage the yard! Available NOW! Rent $1750.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have any available units?
8605 Meadow Road South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 8605 Meadow Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Meadow Road South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Meadow Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Meadow Road South West offers parking.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have a pool?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have accessible units?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 Meadow Road South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 Meadow Road South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Wisteria Walk Apartments
3615 112th St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College