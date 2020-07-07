All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8234 Custer Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8234 Custer Rd SW
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8234 Custer Rd SW

8234 Custer Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8234 Custer Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/27/20 8234 Custer - Property Id: 263064

- Two Bedroom
- One bathroom
- Washer and Dryer included
- Small Backyard includes deck
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263064
Property Id 263064

(RLNE5717883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8234 Custer Rd SW have any available units?
8234 Custer Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8234 Custer Rd SW have?
Some of 8234 Custer Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8234 Custer Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
8234 Custer Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8234 Custer Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8234 Custer Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 8234 Custer Rd SW offer parking?
No, 8234 Custer Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 8234 Custer Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8234 Custer Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8234 Custer Rd SW have a pool?
No, 8234 Custer Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 8234 Custer Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 8234 Custer Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8234 Custer Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8234 Custer Rd SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College