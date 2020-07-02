All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

8218 Orchard St SW

8218 Orchard Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8218 Orchard Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Close location to the JBLM, Updated carpet and vinyl, 1 bedroom, 1 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 Orchard St SW have any available units?
8218 Orchard St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 8218 Orchard St SW currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Orchard St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Orchard St SW pet-friendly?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW offer parking?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not offer parking.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW have a pool?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW have accessible units?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8218 Orchard St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8218 Orchard St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

