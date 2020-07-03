Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
8212 Orchard St SW
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8212 Orchard St SW
8212 Orchard Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lakewood
Location
8212 Orchard Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean and comfortable Home, easy access to JBLM, Freeways, Lacey and Tacoma. Low maintenance yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have any available units?
8212 Orchard St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, WA
.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakewood Rent Report
.
Is 8212 Orchard St SW currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Orchard St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Orchard St SW pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW offer parking?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not offer parking.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have a pool?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have accessible units?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Orchard St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Orchard St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
