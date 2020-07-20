8202 John Dower Rd SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom/1 bath duplex located in Lakewood! Complete with a private entrance to your home and garage.



Home features freshly painted walls in all rooms. Brand new heaters installed this last Spring in both bedrooms, living room, and bathroom.



Living room has newer laminate floors, both bedrooms complete with newer carpet, and new vinyl installed few months ago in the bathroom.



Kitchen area has a small utility area that includes a washer & dryer.



Spacious backyard complete with a good size patio perfect for entertaining. Landscaping services are included with the rent and sewer paid by owner. Only utilities you worry about are electric, water, and garbage.



Yard is set-up with an irrigation system. The detached garage has its own entrance and has ample space for storage.



To schedule a tour contact Simply Home Realty 360.339.7788 or toll-free 800.785.3742.



Application fee is $45 per applicant over the age of 18.



