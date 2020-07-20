All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

8202 John Dower Rd SW

8202 John Dower Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8202 John Dower Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/1 bath duplex located in Lakewood! Complete with a private entrance to your home and garage.

Home features freshly painted walls in all rooms. Brand new heaters installed this last Spring in both bedrooms, living room, and bathroom.

Living room has newer laminate floors, both bedrooms complete with newer carpet, and new vinyl installed few months ago in the bathroom.

Kitchen area has a small utility area that includes a washer & dryer.

Spacious backyard complete with a good size patio perfect for entertaining. Landscaping services are included with the rent and sewer paid by owner. Only utilities you worry about are electric, water, and garbage.

Yard is set-up with an irrigation system. The detached garage has its own entrance and has ample space for storage.

To schedule a tour contact Simply Home Realty 360.339.7788 or toll-free 800.785.3742.

Application fee is $45 per applicant over the age of 18.

*Simply Home Realty provides full property management services giving you peace of mind while focusing on Excellence in the Ordinary. Visit our website for more information www.SimplyHomeRealty.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have any available units?
8202 John Dower Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have?
Some of 8202 John Dower Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 John Dower Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
8202 John Dower Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 John Dower Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 8202 John Dower Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 8202 John Dower Rd SW offers parking.
Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8202 John Dower Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have a pool?
No, 8202 John Dower Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 8202 John Dower Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 John Dower Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 John Dower Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
