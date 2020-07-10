All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW

8006 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8006 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Lakewood - Lakewood 3 Bedroom, 1 bath rambler with 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Fresh interior paint and new carpet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have any available units?
8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW pet-friendly?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW offers parking.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have a pool?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have accessible units?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Steilacoom Blvd SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
