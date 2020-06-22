All apartments in Lakewood
7907 116th St Ct SW

7907 116th Street Ct SW · (253) 214-7423 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7907 116th St Ct SW · Avail. Jul 11

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining. Prepare wonderful meals in a chef's dream kitchen and a large island, quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances with gas cook-top are at the heart of the home. Large bonus room and large bedrooms. Conveniently located near I-5, JBLM, hospitals, shopping.

#3113

Richard@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have any available units?
7907 116th St Ct SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 7907 116th St Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
7907 116th St Ct SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 116th St Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW offer parking?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not offer parking.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have a pool?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 116th St Ct SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 116th St Ct SW does not have units with air conditioning.
