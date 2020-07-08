All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7507 66th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
7507 66th Avenue West
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:44 PM

7507 66th Avenue West

7507 66th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7507 66th Avenue West, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Lakewood! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Nicely tucked into a quiet neighborhood, yet close enough to shopping and freeways. This beautifully remodeled spacious open concept living hosts 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths, featuring 2 living rooms each with its own fireplace. Downstairs has a full bathroom and bedroom with walk-in closet. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 66th Avenue West have any available units?
7507 66th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 66th Avenue West have?
Some of 7507 66th Avenue West's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 66th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
7507 66th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 66th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 66th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 7507 66th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 7507 66th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 7507 66th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 66th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 66th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 7507 66th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 7507 66th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 7507 66th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 66th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 66th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College