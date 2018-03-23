All apartments in Lakewood
6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest

6453 Fairlawn Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6453 Fairlawn Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This spectacular 4 beds ,1 baths, 1,676 sq ft home in Tacoma, WA! Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Amazing master retreat features custom back splash walk in shower. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have any available units?
6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6453 Fairlawn Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
