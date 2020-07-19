15515 Grant Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming one bedroom house on spacious lot.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 off your first full month's rent with lease start by 3/31!



Live by only one other home on this 0.4 acre yard.



Convenient location close to local transit, restaurants, shops, JBLM, and right off of I-5.



All utilities included.

Smoke-free.



Pets allowed with $500 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



