15515 Grant Ave SW

Amenities
Charming one bedroom house on spacious lot.
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 off your first full month's rent with lease start by 3/31!
Live by only one other home on this 0.4 acre yard.
Convenient location close to local transit, restaurants, shops, JBLM, and right off of I-5.
All utilities included.
Smoke-free.
Pets allowed with $500 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
(RLNE4593684)