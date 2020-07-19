All apartments in Lakewood
15515 Grant Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15515 Grant Ave SW

15515 Grant Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15515 Grant Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming one bedroom house on spacious lot.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 off your first full month's rent with lease start by 3/31!

Live by only one other home on this 0.4 acre yard.

Convenient location close to local transit, restaurants, shops, JBLM, and right off of I-5.

All utilities included.
Smoke-free.

Pets allowed with $500 deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4593684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

