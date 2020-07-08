15130 Washington Avenue Southwest

Amenities
Come view this beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for Rent in Lakewood. Appliances include: range, microwave, refrigerator and full-size washer and dryer.
Close to JBLM and easy access to the freeway to get you to your next destination. Just 10 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center for all your shopping needs. Close to many restaurants and popular social areas.
Available: NOW
Rent: $1,095
Water/Sewer: $100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Security Deposit: $1,095
Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC
Feel free to call or text Yelena at 253-948-6435 for more information or to schedule a viewing
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.