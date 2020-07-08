All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
15130 Washington Avenue Southwest
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

15130 Washington Avenue Southwest

15130 Washington Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15130 Washington Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for Rent in Lakewood. Appliances include: range, microwave, refrigerator and full-size washer and dryer.

Close to JBLM and easy access to the freeway to get you to your next destination. Just 10 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center for all your shopping needs. Close to many restaurants and popular social areas.

Available: NOW
Rent: $1,095
Water/Sewer: $100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Security Deposit: $1,095

Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC

Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/
To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/

Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/

Feel free to call or text Yelena at 253-948-6435 for more information or to schedule a viewing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have any available units?
15130 Washington Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
15130 Washington Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 15130 Washington Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College