15130 Washington Avenue Southwest

Come view this beautiful fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for Rent in Lakewood. Appliances include: range, microwave, refrigerator and full-size washer and dryer.



Close to JBLM and easy access to the freeway to get you to your next destination. Just 10 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center for all your shopping needs. Close to many restaurants and popular social areas.



Available: NOW

Rent: $1,095

Water/Sewer: $100

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Security Deposit: $1,095



Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC



Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/

To review our Rental Requirements prior to completing an application visit our website at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/



Visit our website to see other available units - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/



Feel free to call or text Yelena at 253-948-6435 for more information or to schedule a viewing



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.