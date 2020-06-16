Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Open to Applications - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT. is close to public transportation, JBLM, schools, coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. With its amazing layout and charm, you are sure to fall in love! Washer and Dryer are included. All units have a private patio with a fenced enclosure. Water, Sewer, and Trash is paid as a flat rate of $75.00 month.



Rent: $1,325.00

Deposit is $1,250.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval. If approved you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/ per month).



Pictures are of a model unit and will differ in size, appliances, and layout. The home has a no smoking policy. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5817201)