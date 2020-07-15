All apartments in Lakewood
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A

13059 Pacific Highway Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

13059 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A Available 08/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd + Bonus Room, 1 bd, with approx. 972 SQ FT w/ beautiful updated kitchen, nice flow to the living room, spacious bedrooms, and each unit has individually fenced yard. This townhome offers a stackable washer and dryer. Located near public transit, close to JBLM, and many outlet stores.

Rent: $1,395.00
Security Deposit: $950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. One pet (cat or dog) is allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

*Pictures are of a model unit and may differ in layout and appliances. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5870016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have any available units?
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have?
Some of 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A offer parking?
No, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have a pool?
No, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13059 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
