Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
12020 Edgewood ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:30 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12020 Edgewood ave
12020 Edgewood Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
12020 Edgewood Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom Unit close to JBLM - Fresh Paint, new wood flooring. Close to Lakewood Town Center. Large common backyard. Call Dick at 360-836-0257.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have any available units?
12020 Edgewood ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, WA
.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakewood Rent Report
.
Is 12020 Edgewood ave currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Edgewood ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Edgewood ave pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave offer parking?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not offer parking.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have a pool?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have accessible units?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have units with air conditioning.
