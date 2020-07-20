All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 12020 Edgewood ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
12020 Edgewood ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:30 PM

12020 Edgewood ave

12020 Edgewood Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Central Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12020 Edgewood Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom Unit close to JBLM - Fresh Paint, new wood flooring. Close to Lakewood Town Center. Large common backyard. Call Dick at 360-836-0257.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Edgewood ave have any available units?
12020 Edgewood ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 12020 Edgewood ave currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Edgewood ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Edgewood ave pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave offer parking?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not offer parking.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have a pool?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have accessible units?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Edgewood ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Edgewood ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College