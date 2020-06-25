All apartments in Lakewood
12006 58th Avenue Southwest

12006 58th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

12006 58th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Lakewood! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside in your own large, private backyard! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
12006 58th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 12006 58th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
12006 58th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 58th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 58th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 58th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
