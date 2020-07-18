Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224
11224 Kline Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11224 Kline Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed/ 1 bath duplex unit in quiet neighborhood in Lakewood. This cozy unit includes updated flooring, appliances, and paint throughout. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have any available units?
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, WA
.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakewood Rent Report
.
Is 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 is pet friendly.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 offer parking?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not offer parking.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have a pool?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have accessible units?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Lacey, WA
Des Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Lakewood
Northeast Lakewood
Pacific
Apartments Near Colleges
Clover Park Technical College
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College