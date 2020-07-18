All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

11224 Kline St. SW - 11224

11224 Kline Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11224 Kline Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed/ 1 bath duplex unit in quiet neighborhood in Lakewood. This cozy unit includes updated flooring, appliances, and paint throughout. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have any available units?
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 is pet friendly.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 offer parking?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not offer parking.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have a pool?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have accessible units?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11224 Kline St. SW - 11224 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College