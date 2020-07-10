All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221

11221 Kline Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11221 Kline Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DON'T MISS OUT!!!

Large newly remodeled 3 bed/1 bath house located in quiet neighborhood in Lakewood. This cozy unit includes updated flooring, appliances and paint throughout. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have any available units?
11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 currently offering any rent specials?
11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 is pet friendly.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 offer parking?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not offer parking.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have a pool?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not have a pool.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have accessible units?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not have accessible units.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213-11221 Kline St. SW - 11221 does not have units with air conditioning.

