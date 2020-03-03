All apartments in Lakeland South
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

36323 25th Ave. S.

36323 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

36323 25th Avenue South, Lakeland South, WA 98003
Lakeland South

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
141 Huge Remodeled Federal Way Rambler - Cozy 3 bdrm rambler, newly remodeled in beautiful community. The house boasts a extremely large master bedroom, 2 family rooms 2 bathrooms and large garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have any available units?
36323 25th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
Is 36323 25th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
36323 25th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36323 25th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland South.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 36323 25th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36323 25th Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 36323 25th Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

