Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court accessible parking accepts section 8 online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze. Shop-til-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters, entertainment is right around the corner! Let Fountain Lake Townhomes be your gateway to fun and excitement! We are delighted to offer 10 unique floor plans with two and three bedroom options. Designed to make life enjoyable, our newly renovated townhomes feature skylights, fireplaces, balconies, and so much more! We have something for everyone here at Fountain Lake Townhomes. We offer our residents and their fur babies a lifestyle of comfort and convenience, so be sure to bring them along! From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Plan a day out without even leaving home! Have a lakefront picnic, go for a swim in our sparkling pool, relax in the hot tub, and play a game of basketball or tennis. There are so many fun and relaxing options at Fountain Lake Townhomes. Tour our community and see what makes us the best-kept secret in Auburn, Washington!