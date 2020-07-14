All apartments in Lakeland North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Fountain Lake Townhomes

4702 S 302nd Ln · (253) 499-7677
Location

4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2x1.5-1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1136 sqft

2x1.5-2

$1,875

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

2x2-1

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2-1

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

3x2-2

$2,230

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

3x2-3

$2,235

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Lake Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze. Shop-til-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters, entertainment is right around the corner! Let Fountain Lake Townhomes be your gateway to fun and excitement! We are delighted to offer 10 unique floor plans with two and three bedroom options. Designed to make life enjoyable, our newly renovated townhomes feature skylights, fireplaces, balconies, and so much more! We have something for everyone here at Fountain Lake Townhomes. We offer our residents and their fur babies a lifestyle of comfort and convenience, so be sure to bring them along! From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Plan a day out without even leaving home! Have a lakefront picnic, go for a swim in our sparkling pool, relax in the hot tub, and play a game of basketball or tennis. There are so many fun and relaxing options at Fountain Lake Townhomes. Tour our community and see what makes us the best-kept secret in Auburn, Washington!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Dog Breed Restrictions and Weight Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: 70 lbs max; No Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Dino, Doberman, Giant Schnauzer, German Shepherd, Malamutes, Husky, Pitt Bull, Presa Canrio, Rottweiler, Wolf, St. Bernard, or any hybrid/mix of these
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have any available units?
Fountain Lake Townhomes offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,850 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,195. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Fountain Lake Townhomes have?
Some of Fountain Lake Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Lake Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Lake Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Lake Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes offers parking.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes has a pool.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Lake Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Lake Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Fountain Lake Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
