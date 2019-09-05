All apartments in Lake Tapps
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

412 196th Ave Ct E

412 196th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

412 196th Ave E, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING - Lake Tapps 3 bedroom - PENDING
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1553 square feet
New flooring
Fresh paint
New lighting
Open floor plan
Washer and dryer hook ups
Newer appliance
Porch
Large fenced backyard
2 car garage

About the neighborhood:
Close to Lake Tapps Park

About Schools:
Lake Tapps Elementary
North Tapps Middle
Auburn RiversideHigh

Terms:
$2150.00/month
$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
No smoking

Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE4147220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have any available units?
412 196th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Tapps, WA.
Is 412 196th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
412 196th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 196th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Tapps.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 412 196th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 196th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 196th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
