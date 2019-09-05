412 196th Ave Ct E

Amenities
PENDING - Lake Tapps 3 bedroom - PENDING
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
1553 square feet
New flooring
Fresh paint
New lighting
Open floor plan
Washer and dryer hook ups
Newer appliance
Porch
Large fenced backyard
2 car garage
About the neighborhood:
Close to Lake Tapps Park
About Schools:
Lake Tapps Elementary
North Tapps Middle
Auburn RiversideHigh
Terms:
$2150.00/month
$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
No smoking
Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206
Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
www.rentalrain.com
