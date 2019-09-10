Amenities
2832 145th St SW Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Lynnwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home, newly refreshed and updated. New interior paint, carpet, granite countertops. Open floorplan, with 3 full baths, including a 5 piece master suite with large soaking tub and dual vanity. All bedrooms upstairs. Low maintenance yard with covered back patio. Great Location!
Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing. Showings available after 10/01/2019
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5124635)