Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2805 144th St SW Available 06/12/19 N. Lynnwood Home. Main Floor master suite. All laminate flooring..no carpet. Upstairs Bonus room. Attached 2 car garage - * Super clean home in N. Lynnwood with hardwood style laminate flooring throughout.no carpet.

* The Master suite is on the main floor and features a private bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk in closet.

* The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and undermount sink.

* French door refrigerator.

* Walk in pantry in kitchen

* Upstairs is the Bonus room and 2 bedrooms along with a full bathroomall with hard surface floors.

* Utility room on main floor with washer and dryer included.

* 2 car attached garage.

* Sliding glass door leads to a large stamped concrete patio.

No cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4121076)