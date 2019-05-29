Amenities
2805 144th St SW Available 06/12/19 N. Lynnwood Home. Main Floor master suite. All laminate flooring..no carpet. Upstairs Bonus room. Attached 2 car garage - * Super clean home in N. Lynnwood with hardwood style laminate flooring throughout.no carpet.
* The Master suite is on the main floor and features a private bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk in closet.
* The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and undermount sink.
* French door refrigerator.
* Walk in pantry in kitchen
* Upstairs is the Bonus room and 2 bedrooms along with a full bathroomall with hard surface floors.
* Utility room on main floor with washer and dryer included.
* 2 car attached garage.
* Sliding glass door leads to a large stamped concrete patio.
No cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4121076)