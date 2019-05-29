All apartments in Lake Stickney
Location

2805 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2805 144th St SW Available 06/12/19 N. Lynnwood Home. Main Floor master suite. All laminate flooring..no carpet. Upstairs Bonus room. Attached 2 car garage - * Super clean home in N. Lynnwood with hardwood style laminate flooring throughout.no carpet.
* The Master suite is on the main floor and features a private bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk in closet.
* The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and undermount sink.
* French door refrigerator.
* Walk in pantry in kitchen
* Upstairs is the Bonus room and 2 bedrooms along with a full bathroomall with hard surface floors.
* Utility room on main floor with washer and dryer included.
* 2 car attached garage.
* Sliding glass door leads to a large stamped concrete patio.
No cats. Dog under 20 lbs considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4121076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

