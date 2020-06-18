All apartments in Lake Stickney
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14704 33rd Pl W

14704 33rd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14704 33rd Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Single family home - Property Id: 284699

Big bed rooms and clean . Very convenient for shopping public transport and very good neighbor hood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284699
Property Id 284699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14704 33rd Pl W have any available units?
14704 33rd Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 14704 33rd Pl W have?
Some of 14704 33rd Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14704 33rd Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
14704 33rd Pl W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14704 33rd Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W offer parking?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14704 33rd Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W have a pool?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W have accessible units?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14704 33rd Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14704 33rd Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
