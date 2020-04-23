All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 8822 1st St SE Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
8822 1st St SE Unit B
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8822 1st St SE Unit B

8822 1st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8822 1st Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**** RENT REDUCED **** Available NOW! 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Townhome! - 3 Bdrm (one on main floor and 2 upstairs and, 2 Bath Townhouse. Great room concept with vaulted ceilings. Laundry room. A/C and 2 car garage w/work bench. New carpet and interior/exterior paint. Pets OK with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Please fill out an application at https://remaxcountryrentals.com/vacancies/ to arrange a showing. There will be no showings without an application. If you have questions please call 360-400-3475 x210

Do not contact the receptionist as she cannot assist you. Please leave a message and we will return your call.

(RLNE5657895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have any available units?
8822 1st St SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have?
Some of 8822 1st St SE Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8822 1st St SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8822 1st St SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 1st St SE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8822 1st St SE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8822 1st St SE Unit B offers parking.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 1st St SE Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 8822 1st St SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8822 1st St SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8822 1st St SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8822 1st St SE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8822 1st St SE Unit B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College