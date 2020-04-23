8822 1st St SE Unit B

Amenities

**** RENT REDUCED **** Available NOW! 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Townhome! - 3 Bdrm (one on main floor and 2 upstairs and, 2 Bath Townhouse. Great room concept with vaulted ceilings. Laundry room. A/C and 2 car garage w/work bench. New carpet and interior/exterior paint. Pets OK with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.



Please fill out an application at https://remaxcountryrentals.com/vacancies/ to arrange a showing. There will be no showings without an application. If you have questions please call 360-400-3475 x210



Do not contact the receptionist as she cannot assist you. Please leave a message and we will return your call.



(RLNE5657895)