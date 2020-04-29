8431 16th St NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Lake Stevens - $2250 Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Features include main floor, large entry opens to living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with all appliances, dining area with slider to deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom with a 5 piece bath, washer/dryer hook ups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/AB



(RLNE5665817)