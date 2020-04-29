All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

8431 16th St NE

8431 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available




Location

8431 16th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Lake Stevens - $2250 Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Features include main floor, large entry opens to living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with all appliances, dining area with slider to deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom with a 5 piece bath, washer/dryer hook ups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/AB

(RLNE5665817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 16th St NE have any available units?
8431 16th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8431 16th St NE have?
Some of 8431 16th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 16th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8431 16th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 16th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 16th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8431 16th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8431 16th St NE offers parking.
Does 8431 16th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 16th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 16th St NE have a pool?
No, 8431 16th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8431 16th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8431 16th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 16th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 16th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8431 16th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8431 16th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

