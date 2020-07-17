Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room. Open kitchen with pantry, all appliances, family room with gas fireplace, and slider to back yard and patio area. Main floor has office/den, all bedrooms are located upstairs including spacious master bedroom w/ 5-piece bathroom. This house has a fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hookups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/PTS/AB



(RLNE5899585)