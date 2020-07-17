All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 8416 19th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8416 19th St NE

8416 19th Street Northeast · (425) 513-0209 ext. 283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8416 19th St NE · Avail. Aug 7

$2,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room. Open kitchen with pantry, all appliances, family room with gas fireplace, and slider to back yard and patio area. Main floor has office/den, all bedrooms are located upstairs including spacious master bedroom w/ 5-piece bathroom. This house has a fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hookups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/PTS/AB

(RLNE5899585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 19th St NE have any available units?
8416 19th St NE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8416 19th St NE have?
Some of 8416 19th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 19th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8416 19th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 19th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 19th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8416 19th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8416 19th St NE offers parking.
Does 8416 19th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 19th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 19th St NE have a pool?
No, 8416 19th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8416 19th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8416 19th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 19th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8416 19th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8416 19th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8416 19th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
