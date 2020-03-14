All apartments in Lake Stevens
8316 2nd Street Northeast
8316 2nd Street Northeast

8316 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

8316 2nd St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have any available units?
8316 2nd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 8316 2nd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8316 2nd Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 2nd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8316 2nd Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8316 2nd Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 8316 2nd Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
