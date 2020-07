Amenities

8032 14th St. SE. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Avery Park Neighborhood of Lake Stevens - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Avery Park Neighborhood of Lake Stevens. This well maintained home sits in a great location on a private cul-de-sac backed by a nature reserve. Open concept living room and kitchen that leads out to a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining. Located in the Lake Stevens School District with nearby Stonebriar & Cavalero parks. Close access to dining & shopping & minutes to Hwy's 2 & 9, & I-5. NO PETS ALLOWED.



*360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



Move-in Fees:

-Monthly Rent: $2,095.00

-Refundable Security Deposit $2,095.00

-Application Fee: 43.00

-Tenant pays all utilities.

-Lease thru April 2021



AVAILABLE: 8/1/20



No Pets Allowed



