710 91st Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bedrooms, 2 bath Manufactured Home with large covered deck-- Oak cabinetry with leaded glass, vaulted ceilings through out home. Two family rooms-one off kitchen one connects to the dining room. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bath w/ jetted tub, double sink vanity,shower, tons of cabinets. Large dining area with built in china cabinet and slider leads to covered deck. Spacious kitchen with huge center island, Built in Desk and Dry bar area. Large laundry room and mud room with door leading to covered deck as well. **THIS HOME IS NOT ON "CRAIGSLIST", IF FOUND ON "CRAIGSLIST" IT IS A SCAM**

AC/ and super-efficient heat pump, fenced back yard with small shop that has power. Don't forget the LARGE covered deck. Shared Driveway, no garage, but plenty of parking. Call for an appointment to see this great home!

No pets.