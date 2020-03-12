All apartments in Lake Stevens
710 91st Ave SE

710 91st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

710 91st Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedrooms, 2 bath Manufactured Home with large covered deck-- Oak cabinetry with leaded glass, vaulted ceilings through out home. Two family rooms-one off kitchen one connects to the dining room. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and 5 piece bath w/ jetted tub, double sink vanity,shower, tons of cabinets. Large dining area with built in china cabinet and slider leads to covered deck. Spacious kitchen with huge center island, Built in Desk and Dry bar area. Large laundry room and mud room with door leading to covered deck as well. **THIS HOME IS NOT ON "CRAIGSLIST", IF FOUND ON "CRAIGSLIST" IT IS A SCAM**
AC/ and super-efficient heat pump, fenced back yard with small shop that has power. Don't forget the LARGE covered deck. Shared Driveway, no garage, but plenty of parking. Call for an appointment to see this great home!
No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 91st Ave SE have any available units?
710 91st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 710 91st Ave SE have?
Some of 710 91st Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 91st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
710 91st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 91st Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 710 91st Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 710 91st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 710 91st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 710 91st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 91st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 91st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 710 91st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 710 91st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 710 91st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 91st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 91st Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 91st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 91st Ave SE has units with air conditioning.

